 Nashik: Central Team Visits Lasalgaon APMC To Assess Onion Market, Export Policies
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Central Team Visits Lasalgaon APMC To Assess Onion Market, Export Policies

Nashik: Central Team Visits Lasalgaon APMC To Assess Onion Market, Export Policies

Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare visited the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Tuesday to review onion production, price fluctuations, surplus rabi stocks and export policies.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: Central Team Visits Lasalgaon APMC To Assess Onion Market, Export Policies |

Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare visited the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Tuesday to review onion production, price fluctuations, surplus rabi stocks and export policies. 

APMC chairman Dnyaneshwar (DK) Jagtap said that farmers, traders and office-bearers placed several demands before the Central team. Farmers sought a minimum support price (MSP) for onions, a reduction in GST on fuel, fertilisers and equipment, and free distribution of white onion seeds. 

Traders demanded more railway racks for transport, better logistics, advance notice before export bans, incentives for onion exports, and research into onion-based processing technology. Concerns were also raised over losses caused by export restrictions and storage management by NAFED and NCCF. 

Read Also
Pune: PMC To Finally Roll Out ‘Pay & Park’ Policy After Seven Years, Trial On Six Roads
article-image

The meeting was attended by Divisional Joint Director of Agriculture Subhash Kotkar, Deputy Director Mahesh Vetekar, District Superintendent Ravindra Mane, Sub-Divisional Officer Tanaji Kharde, District Deputy Registrar Fayaz Mulani, Assistant Registrar Kantilal Gaikwad, APMC members Jaydatt Holkar, Rajendra Dokhale, Chhaburao Jadhav, Suvarna Jagtap, Shrikant Aware, Pravin Kadam and Balasaheb Darade, along with secretary Narendra Wadhavane, deputy secretary Prakash Kumawat, traders Nitin Jain, Manoj Jain, Vikas Singh and farmer representative Abhijit Dukare.

FPJ Shorts
Pooja Khedkar’s Father And Aide Accused Of Abducting Truck Helper After Airoli Accident, Pune Police On Manhunt
Pooja Khedkar’s Father And Aide Accused Of Abducting Truck Helper After Airoli Accident, Pune Police On Manhunt
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
'Rest Easy My Angel': Shreyas Iyer Mourns Loss Of His Beloved Dog In Emotional Tribute; Video
'Rest Easy My Angel': Shreyas Iyer Mourns Loss Of His Beloved Dog In Emotional Tribute; Video
Mumbai News: Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust Moves SC For Interim Relief On Controlled Pigeon Feeding; Experts Committee Reviews Health Hazards
Mumbai News: Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust Moves SC For Interim Relief On Controlled Pigeon Feeding; Experts Committee Reviews Health Hazards

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hundreds Displaced, One Swept Away As Heavy Rains Flood Jalgaon Villages

Hundreds Displaced, One Swept Away As Heavy Rains Flood Jalgaon Villages

Nashik: Central Team Visits Lasalgaon APMC To Assess Onion Market, Export Policies

Nashik: Central Team Visits Lasalgaon APMC To Assess Onion Market, Export Policies

Nashik: CREDAI, NMC Sign MoU With Sustain & Save Pvt Ltd For IGBC Green Certification

Nashik: CREDAI, NMC Sign MoU With Sustain & Save Pvt Ltd For IGBC Green Certification

15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar

15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar

Pune: Nitin Gadkari Launches AI Program At FUEL Business School Convocation, Emphasises Skill-Based...

Pune: Nitin Gadkari Launches AI Program At FUEL Business School Convocation, Emphasises Skill-Based...