Nashik: CA Foundation and Intermediate Exam Results Announced; Check Top Performers from City |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate exams held in September. In the CA Foundation, the male pass percentage stands at 20.47%, while the female pass percentage is 18.76%. Several students from Nashik have successfully cleared these exams.

A total of 471 students appeared for the CA Foundation Exam, with 74 achieving success. Results are available on ICAI's official website. ICAI Nashik Branch President, CA Sanjivan Tambulwadikar, expressed that this result is an inspiration, especially with significant female participation. He noted the hope for more aspiring CAs in the coming days. CA Sanjivan Tambulwadikar, along with Vice President CA Jitendra Fapat, Secretary Abhijit Modi, Treasurer CA Manoj Tambe, Student Branch President CA Vishal Vani, and Ex-President Rakesh Pardeshi, congratulated the successful students.

Top performers in the CA Intermediate exam from Nashik include Mohammad Saad Wasim Khan Pathan, who achieved 366 marks, followed by Pratik Vinayak Dongre and Samriddhi Manoj Samaddia, both scoring 323 marks. Richa Satish Aherao secured 319 marks, while Himanshu Dheeraj Bomb closely followed with 318 marks.