Nashik Briefs: 1,100 Schools To Receive Tablets; KTHM Student Wins Two Silver Medals

Nashik Briefs |

1,100 schools to receive tablets

Under the agreement between Power Grid Corporation of India and Nashik Zilla Parishad, an investment of ₹1 crore has been made to provide a common hall and other facilities to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Igatpuri taluka. As part of this initiative, approximately 1,100 schools in the district will be equipped with tablets similar to those provided to model schools. Ashima Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, and Nitin Bachhao, Education Officer of the Primary Education Department, informed that the curriculum will be available offline to the students.

KTHM student wins two silver medals

Rituja Santosh Gawli, a BBA student at Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha's KTHM College, has achieved notable success in state-level shooting competitions, securing two silver medals. She has qualified for the upcoming pre-national competition scheduled for September in Delhi. At the 27th state-level shooting competition, Rituja excelled in the 50m rifle event, scoring 519 points across both junior and senior categories. She has previously participated in two national and two state-level tournaments, along with trials for the Indian team selection. MVP's General Secretary, Adv. Nitin Thakare, President Dr. Sunil Dhikle, Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice Chairman Vishwas More, Deputy Chairman Devram Mogul, and others have commended her outstanding performance.