 Ashadhi Wari 2024: Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Trains Between Pune And Miraj
Ashadhi Wari 2024: Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Trains Between Pune And Miraj

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated on July 17

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Ashadhi Wari 2024: Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Trains Between Pune And Miraj | File Photo

The Central Railway (CR) has decided to run 12 additional diesel electrical multiple unit (DEMU) trains between Pune and Miraj from July 15 to accommodate the extra rush of devotees travelling to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Train number 01147, an unreserved DEMU Ashadi special, will depart from Pune at 8:30am from July 15 to July 20 (six trips) and arrive in Miraj at 4:15pm on the same day.

Train number 01148, an unreserved DEMU Ashadi special, will depart from Miraj at 4:45pm from July 15 to July 20 (six trips) and arrive in Pune at 11:55pm on the same day.

The 10-coach train will halt at Hadapsar, Daund, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Modlimb, Pandharpur, Sangola, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Salgare, and Arag railway stations.

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated on July 17. Every year, lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra undertake the pilgrimage to Pandharpur, where they converge to visit the temple of Lord Vitthal and seek his blessings.

