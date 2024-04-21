Nashik: Border Check Post Established At Nawapur To Monitor Vehicle Movement

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Kiran Bidkar has announced the establishment of a border check post at Nawapur on the National Highway to monitor vehicles entering Maharashtra from Gujarat and vice versa. The decision comes in line with the regulations set for the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024.

The Transport Department is actively conducting vehicle checks to prevent vehicles from evading the border check post and taking alternate routes. Special attention is being given to such vehicles to ensure compliance with the regulations. Since April 1 to April 15, 2024, a total of 17 vehicles have been found guilty of violations and have been detained.

Penalties have been imposed on these vehicles, resulting in a total recovery of ₹7,250,000. The violations primarily include overloading of vehicles, invalid licenses and vehicle insurance, absence of reflectors, exceeding passenger limits in private buses, transporting goods in passenger vehicles, and breaching license conditions.