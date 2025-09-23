Nashik: Blow To BJP As Two Ex-Corporators Arrested In Murder Cases Ahead Of Local Body Polls | Representative Image

The BJP, which had been giving the slogan of 'Shambhar (100+) Plus' in Nashik by wrapping the grand alliance in a blanket in the upcoming municipal elections, has suffered a bad omen at a crucial moment.

With the elections four months away, the party's image has been tarnished as two big former corporators of the party from the Panchavati area have gone missing in separate murder cases.

Notably, there is talk that the BJP, which always shows the way out to those concerned after minor allegations, is keeping silent in both these cases.

Uddhav Nimse, who held the post of Municipal Standing Committee Chairman, has been taken into custody by the police in the murder case of Rahul Dhotre. The party has taken cognisance of the arrest of Nimse, who had been giving the police a false report for twenty days after the incident.

Not even four days after their arrest, the police have arrested another former corporator of the party, Jagdish Patil, for his involvement in the murder of a young man named Sagar Jadhav. The party has been in trouble at the local level as both leaders are involved in serious cases like murder.

The possibility of the opposition capitalising on this incident that happened just as the elections are on the verge has increased. How BJP leaders respond to this will also be an important issue.

Peace at the local level..

In the past month, there has been a lot of discussion about these two murder cases across the city. Minister Girish Mahajan, who is in charge of the entire Nashik BJP, has avoided talking about this issue in detail.

In fact, while the public, including his own party workers, were paying close attention to whether the party would take action against the two controversial leaders, Mahajan has not even uttered a single word about it, and it is being expressed with great surprise that some party officials are in a state of anxiety as to what to answer the voters in the elections.

“It is painful that serious incidents like murder happen, and the BJP never supports them. Detailed information on both incidents has been sent to the state level. The party's core committee will take the appropriate decision in this regard. The party is always bigger than the individual. If our two former corporators are found guilty in the relevant cases, action will definitely be taken. No one will be spared in this regard,” said Sunil Kedar, City District President, BJP, Nashik.