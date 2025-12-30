Nashik: BJP Ticket Row Turns Chaotic As Aspirant Chases City Chief’s Vehicle For AB Form | Representative Image

Nashik: On the last day of filing nomination papers for the municipal corporation elections, dramatic developments unfolded in Nashik. A dispute over ticket distribution within the BJP spilt out onto the streets. An aspirant chased the vehicle of the BJP city unit president, Sunil Kedar, in which MLAs Rahul Dhikle and Seema Hire were also present.



As the aspirant demanded a party ticket, he chased the vehicle that was carrying the AB forms. This incident heightened political tension in the city. A confrontation that took place at a farmhouse on the Mumbai–Agra highway became the talk of Nashik throughout the day.



For the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has adopted a “go-it-alone” strategy, sidelining its allies in the Mahayuti. Last week, a major dispute had erupted due to resentment among loyal party workers who felt they were being ignored. Allegations that tickets were being given at the last moment to entirely different candidates led some aspirants to chase Sunil Kedar’s vehicle.



When Kedar’s vehicle reached a farmhouse, several aspirants and party workers were already waiting there. Many attempted to force their way into the farmhouse, leading to chaos. Some aspirants openly expressed their displeasure over the party’s treatment of them, while a few were even seen kicking the farmhouse gate. The aspirants were reportedly from the New Nashik and Panchavati areas and were chasing the vehicle to obtain the AB forms.



Riddhish Nimse Named BJP Candidate

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced Riddhish Nimse as its candidate for the municipal elections. He is the son of former BJP corporator Uddhav Nimse, who is currently in jail as an accused in the Dhotre murder case. However, considering the party’s strength and political influence in the concerned ward, the BJP decided to field Riddhish Nimse, according to sources.