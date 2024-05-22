 Nashik: 5 Drown In Bhavali Dam In Igatpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 5 Drown In Bhavali Dam In Igatpuri

Nashik: 5 Drown In Bhavali Dam In Igatpuri

The deceased have been identified as Ikra Dildar Khan (14), Nazia Imran Khan (15), Misbah Dildar Khan (16), Anas Khan Dildar Khan (17) and Hanif Ahmed Sheikh (24)

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 5 Drown In Bhavali Dam In Igatpuri | Representative image

Five persons, including four teenagers, drowned in a dam in Igatpuri taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday during their picnic, police said.

The incident occurred at Bhavali dam in the afternoon, they said.

"Five youths from the Gosavi Wadi area of Nashik Road suburb in the city had gone for a picnic to Bhavali dam around 4pm. Two of them entered the water, but as they could not judge its depth, they started drowning. Three others also jumped in and tried to save them, but drowned in their attempt to do so," a police official said.

Read Also
VIDEO: Devendra Fadnavis 'Condemns' Rahul Gandhi's 'Cheap Attempt To Politicise' Pune Porsche Crash...
article-image

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue them, he said.

With the help of some local residents, the bodies of the five victims were later fished out and sent to Igatpuri rural hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Ikra Dildar Khan (14), Nazia Imran Khan (15), Misbah Dildar Khan (16), Anas Khan Dildar Khan (17) and Hanif Ahmed Sheikh (24), the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 5 Drown In Bhavali Dam In Igatpuri

Nashik: 5 Drown In Bhavali Dam In Igatpuri

PSI Arrested For Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Parbhani

PSI Arrested For Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Parbhani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ranks 12th In National Clean Air Programme, 2nd In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ranks 12th In National Clean Air Programme, 2nd In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Govt Orders Water Supply Stoppage To United Spirits' Nanded Unit

Maharashtra Govt Orders Water Supply Stoppage To United Spirits' Nanded Unit

Latur Admin Urges Lok Sabha Poll Candidates To Adhere To EC Guidelines During Vote Counting On June...

Latur Admin Urges Lok Sabha Poll Candidates To Adhere To EC Guidelines During Vote Counting On June...