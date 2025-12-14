 Nashik: 25 Duped Of Rs 2.91 Crore In Share Market Investment Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 25 Duped Of Rs 2.91 Crore In Share Market Investment Fraud

Nashik: 25 Duped Of Rs 2.91 Crore In Share Market Investment Fraud

An incident has come to light in which as many as 25 people, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), were cheated of a total of ₹2.91 crore on the pretext of investing money in the share market and earning attractive returns. In this connection, a case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station against a suspect identified as Omprakash Yadav.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 25 Duped Of Rs 2.91 Crore In Share Market Investment Fraud | AI (Representative Pic)

Nashik: An incident has come to light in which as many as 25 people, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), were cheated of a total of ₹2.91 crore on the pretext of investing money in the share market and earning attractive returns. In this connection, a case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station against a suspect identified as Omprakash Yadav.

According to the information received, Aslam Sardar Shah, an Assistant Sub-Inspector serving in the Railway Protection Force and a resident of Sinnar Phata, Nashik Road, was introduced to the suspect through one of his colleagues.

The suspect lured Shah by claiming that he could provide returns higher than banks by investing money in the stock market. Posing as an agent of reputed stock market firms, Omprakash Yadav advised Shah to make financial investments.

When Shah expressed his inability to invest a large amount due to lack of funds, the suspect claimed to have contacts at the State Bank of India branch on Jail Road and offered to help him obtain a personal loan.

Accordingly, the suspect took Shah to the bank and, after completing the necessary documentation, got a loan of ₹10 lakh sanctioned in Shah’s name. As soon as the loan amount was credited to Shah’s account, the accused allegedly forced him to transfer the entire amount to his own account, after which he went absconding.

Read Also
Nashik: Tight Security At Igatpuri EVM Storage Room Ahead Of Vote Counting
article-image



Upon making further inquiries, Shah discovered that as many as 25 people had been cheated in a similar manner. The total amount involved in the fraud is reported to be ₹2.91 crore. Shah subsequently approached Nashik Road Police Station and lodged a complaint against Omprakash Yadav for financial fraud.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Allegedly Beating Wife To Death With Wooden Log After Domestic Dispute
Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Allegedly Beating Wife To Death With Wooden Log After Domestic Dispute
Surrounded By Hundreds Of Onlookers, Massive Black Bear Crashes Annual Christmas Parade In US; Visuals Inside
Surrounded By Hundreds Of Onlookers, Massive Black Bear Crashes Annual Christmas Parade In US; Visuals Inside
'Maharashtra Not Headed For Bankruptcy': CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Opposition Claims At Winter Session Conclusion
'Maharashtra Not Headed For Bankruptcy': CM Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Opposition Claims At Winter Session Conclusion
'GOAT India Tour': Lionel Messi Mania Peaks In Mumbai As Fans Make Aadhaar Card Poster For Argentina Football Legend
'GOAT India Tour': Lionel Messi Mania Peaks In Mumbai As Fans Make Aadhaar Card Poster For Argentina Football Legend

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Imtiaz Jaleel Criticises Rs 25,000 Crore Kumbh Mela Spending, Tree Felling In Nashik

Imtiaz Jaleel Criticises Rs 25,000 Crore Kumbh Mela Spending, Tree Felling In Nashik

Pune: Leopard Entangled In Fencing Wire Rescued From Mulshi, Shifted To RESQ Wildlife Transit...

Pune: Leopard Entangled In Fencing Wire Rescued From Mulshi, Shifted To RESQ Wildlife Transit...

PMRDA Announces Online Lottery For 833 EWS & LIG Flats In Pune Region -- Here's All You Need To Know

PMRDA Announces Online Lottery For 833 EWS & LIG Flats In Pune Region -- Here's All You Need To Know

Nashik: 25 Duped Of Rs 2.91 Crore In Share Market Investment Fraud

Nashik: 25 Duped Of Rs 2.91 Crore In Share Market Investment Fraud

Under 'Self-Reliant Nashik' Campaign, 257 Disabled Get UDID Registration

Under 'Self-Reliant Nashik' Campaign, 257 Disabled Get UDID Registration