Nashik: 25 Duped Of Rs 2.91 Crore In Share Market Investment Fraud

Nashik: An incident has come to light in which as many as 25 people, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), were cheated of a total of ₹2.91 crore on the pretext of investing money in the share market and earning attractive returns. In this connection, a case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station against a suspect identified as Omprakash Yadav.



According to the information received, Aslam Sardar Shah, an Assistant Sub-Inspector serving in the Railway Protection Force and a resident of Sinnar Phata, Nashik Road, was introduced to the suspect through one of his colleagues.

The suspect lured Shah by claiming that he could provide returns higher than banks by investing money in the stock market. Posing as an agent of reputed stock market firms, Omprakash Yadav advised Shah to make financial investments.



When Shah expressed his inability to invest a large amount due to lack of funds, the suspect claimed to have contacts at the State Bank of India branch on Jail Road and offered to help him obtain a personal loan.

Accordingly, the suspect took Shah to the bank and, after completing the necessary documentation, got a loan of ₹10 lakh sanctioned in Shah’s name. As soon as the loan amount was credited to Shah’s account, the accused allegedly forced him to transfer the entire amount to his own account, after which he went absconding.

Upon making further inquiries, Shah discovered that as many as 25 people had been cheated in a similar manner. The total amount involved in the fraud is reported to be ₹2.91 crore. Shah subsequently approached Nashik Road Police Station and lodged a complaint against Omprakash Yadav for financial fraud.