Nashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon | Pixabay

A 20-year-old youth was killed in Lasalgaon following an attack over a suspected one-sided love affair, triggering outrage in the town.

The victim, Kundan Naresh Pawaria, was assaulted with a crowbar by relatives of a minor girl near Lasalgaon Railway Station on Wednesday, Sep 17. He succumbed to his injuries at the district government hospital around midnight.

Following the incident, the Manmad Railway Police registered a case against five people. Three of the accused have been arrested, while a search is on for the remaining two. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Division Superintendent of Police Swati Bhor visited the spot for inspection.

Relatives and friends of the deceased expressed anger over the incident. A Lasalgaon bandh has been called today, Friday, Sep 19, in protest. A statement submitted to Nashik Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar warned that if the remaining accused are not arrested immediately, villagers would “take to the streets and launch a strong protest.”