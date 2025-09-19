 Nashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon

Nashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon

Following the incident, the Manmad Railway Police registered a case against five people. Three of the accused have been arrested, while a search is on for the remaining two.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon | Pixabay

A 20-year-old youth was killed in Lasalgaon following an attack over a suspected one-sided love affair, triggering outrage in the town. 

The victim, Kundan Naresh Pawaria, was assaulted with a crowbar by relatives of a minor girl near Lasalgaon Railway Station on Wednesday, Sep 17. He succumbed to his injuries at the district government hospital around midnight. 

Following the incident, the Manmad Railway Police registered a case against five people. Three of the accused have been arrested, while a search is on for the remaining two. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Division Superintendent of Police Swati Bhor visited the spot for inspection. 

Relatives and friends of the deceased expressed anger over the incident. A Lasalgaon bandh has been called today, Friday, Sep 19, in protest. A statement submitted to Nashik Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar warned that if the remaining accused are not arrested immediately, villagers would “take to the streets and launch a strong protest.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Clarifies On Gaothan, Koliwada & Adivasi Pada Boundaries In Development Plan
Mumbai News: BMC Clarifies On Gaothan, Koliwada & Adivasi Pada Boundaries In Development Plan
Navi Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA For First Time Against Six-Member Drug Gang
Navi Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA For First Time Against Six-Member Drug Gang
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Ease Past Afghanistan By 6 Wickets, Seal Super 4 Spot Alongside Bangladesh From Group B
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Ease Past Afghanistan By 6 Wickets, Seal Super 4 Spot Alongside Bangladesh From Group B
ICC Mulls Action Against Pakistan For Breaching Multiple Rules During Asia Cup 2025: Reports 
ICC Mulls Action Against Pakistan For Breaching Multiple Rules During Asia Cup 2025: Reports 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon

Nashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon

Nashik: IMA Strikes Against ‘Illegal’ Registration Of Homoeopathic Doctors

Nashik: IMA Strikes Against ‘Illegal’ Registration Of Homoeopathic Doctors

Nashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp

Nashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp

Jalgaon Collector Introduces Annual NCC March Past Contest To Promote Discipline Among Youth

Jalgaon Collector Introduces Annual NCC March Past Contest To Promote Discipline Among Youth

Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Assures Support

Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Assures Support