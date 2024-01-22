 Nashik: ₹1.4 Lakh In Cash, Items Stolen From Mall
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: ₹1.4 Lakh In Cash, Items Stolen From Mall

Nashik: ₹1.4 Lakh In Cash, Items Stolen From Mall

The thief made away with three mobile phones valued at ₹15,000, cash amounting to ₹75,310, and perfumes worth ₹50,000

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |

In a recent incident, a mall in Raka Colony, Nashik, fell victim to a theft amounting to ₹1.4 lakh. Pradeep Burad, the owner, reported the incident to the Sarkarwada police station.

According to Burad's statement in the filed complaint, he left Swamini Cosmetic Mall around 9:15pm on Saturday after completing his routine activities. The following morning, when an employee arrived to open the shutters for cleaning, he discovered the locks had been tampered with.

Read Also
Good News! Pune-Miraj Railway Line Doubling Completed, Trains To Run With Increased Speeds
article-image

Upon noticing the broken locks, the employee informed the owner. Subsequent inspection revealed that an unidentified individual had forcibly entered the shop by breaking the shutter lock. The thief made away with three mobile phones valued at ₹15,000, cash amounting to ₹75,310, and perfumes worth ₹50,000.

Sarkarwada police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. The incident highlights the need for enhanced security measures to safeguard businesses against such criminal activities.

Read Also
Exploring Ram Temples In Pune
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students Immerse In Environmental Lessons Along Kham River

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students Immerse In Environmental Lessons Along Kham River

Pune: Computer Science Student Caught Stealing And Selling Mobiles With Altered IMEI Numbers On...

Pune: Computer Science Student Caught Stealing And Selling Mobiles With Altered IMEI Numbers On...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Duo Arrested For Threatening, Robbing Man Of ₹26,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Duo Arrested For Threatening, Robbing Man Of ₹26,000

Aaditya Thackeray's Pune Visit: 7 Memorable Moments Captured In Photos

Aaditya Thackeray's Pune Visit: 7 Memorable Moments Captured In Photos

Nashik: ₹1.4 Lakh In Cash, Items Stolen From Mall

Nashik: ₹1.4 Lakh In Cash, Items Stolen From Mall