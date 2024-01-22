Nashik: ₹1.4 Lakh In Cash, Items Stolen From Mall

Representational Pic |

In a recent incident, a mall in Raka Colony, Nashik, fell victim to a theft amounting to ₹1.4 lakh. Pradeep Burad, the owner, reported the incident to the Sarkarwada police station.

According to Burad's statement in the filed complaint, he left Swamini Cosmetic Mall around 9:15pm on Saturday after completing his routine activities. The following morning, when an employee arrived to open the shutters for cleaning, he discovered the locks had been tampered with.

Upon noticing the broken locks, the employee informed the owner. Subsequent inspection revealed that an unidentified individual had forcibly entered the shop by breaking the shutter lock. The thief made away with three mobile phones valued at ₹15,000, cash amounting to ₹75,310, and perfumes worth ₹50,000.

Sarkarwada police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. The incident highlights the need for enhanced security measures to safeguard businesses against such criminal activities.