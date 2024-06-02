Nanded: Three Arrested for Illegal Sale of Cotton Seeds in District, Seeds Worth ₹52,000 Seized

The local police and the agriculture department in a joint operation booked three persons of a seed company from Karnataka for selling cotton seeds in Nanded district without permission and duping the farmers. The agent of the company has been arrested while seeds worth ₹52,000 has been seized from him. A case has been registered against the agent and directors of the Chemicide Crop Protection Pvt Ltd, Karnataka with the Shivajinagar police station.

The district superintendent agriculture officer and his team received the information that cotton seeds are being sold secretly to the farmers without any license. The local police and the agriculture department team laid a trap and arrested the accused and seized 60 bags of seeds worth ₹51,840 from him.

Based on the complaint lodged by agriculture officer Sachin Kapale, a case has been registered against the agent Mithun Dema Chavan and two directors of the company. This company does not have the license to sell the seeds in Maharashtra, still the seeds were being sold here.