Nanded: People's College Shines At District-Level Athletics Competition, Wins 26 Medals

Athletes from People's College, Nanded, delivered a remarkable performance at the district-level athletics competition, dominating the field with their impressive medal tally. The students showcased their talent and determination in various events, including running, long jump, shot put, javelin throw, and race walking, winning a total of 26 medals - 13 gold, 10 silver and 3 bronze.

Their sweat and hard work turned into gold as People's College stars excelled in both individual and team events. Akanksha Kadam (Class 11 Arts) won silver in the 800m race and gold medals in the 1500m and 3000m walk events.

Vidya Solanke clinched gold in the 200m race. Ketan Kailas Walse (Class 11 Arts) bagged gold in the 800m and silver in the 200m race, while Nagesh Kadam (Class 12 Arts) took gold in the 1500m event, and Vishwanath Dakore earned bronze. Yash Suryawanshi won gold in the 300m run, and Sainath Kadam claimed silver.

In other categories, Nagesh Arsule (Class 12 Arts) secured bronze in the 100m sprint, and Shankar Mitkar won bronze in the 400m race. The 4x400m relay team, comprising Shankar Mitkar, Vishwanath Dakore, Ketan Kailas Walse, Nagesh Arsule and Pranav Dighe, clinched gold, while the 4x100m relay team earned silver.

In the field events, Nagesh Kadam (Class 12 Arts) bagged gold in the javelin throw and long jump, and Shivam Patil won silver in shot put. The medals were presented by Principal (Officiating) Dr Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar and Vilas Wadje, Head of the Sports Department.

All medal-winning athletes have been selected for the upcoming divisional-level competition. Nanded Education Society President and former MP Dr Venkatesh Kabde, Vice President CA Dr Pravin Patil, Secretary Shyamal Patki, Joint Secretary Praful Agrawal, School Management Committee President Adv Pradeep Nagapurkar, Principal (Officiating) Dr Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar, Vice Principal Dr Ashok Siddewad, Dr Yashpal Bhinge, Librarian Sandeep Gaikwad, Head of the Sports Department Vilas Wadje, Office Superintendent Rohidas Ade, Sports Committee Members Vijay Kadam and Dr Vinayak Dev, teachers, and non-teaching staff congratulated the winners.