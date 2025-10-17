 Nanded: People's College Shines At District-Level Athletics Competition, Wins 26 Medals
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: People's College Shines At District-Level Athletics Competition, Wins 26 Medals

Nanded: People's College Shines At District-Level Athletics Competition, Wins 26 Medals

Akanksha Kadam (Class 11 Arts) won silver in the 800m race and gold medals in the 1500m and 3000m walk events

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Nanded: People's College Shines At District-Level Athletics Competition, Wins 26 Medals | Sourced

Athletes from People's College, Nanded, delivered a remarkable performance at the district-level athletics competition, dominating the field with their impressive medal tally. The students showcased their talent and determination in various events, including running, long jump, shot put, javelin throw, and race walking, winning a total of 26 medals - 13 gold, 10 silver and 3 bronze.

Their sweat and hard work turned into gold as People's College stars excelled in both individual and team events. Akanksha Kadam (Class 11 Arts) won silver in the 800m race and gold medals in the 1500m and 3000m walk events.

Read Also
Pre-Empting Centre’s Approval, Pune Metro Initiates EIA, Resettlement Studies For Line 4
article-image

Vidya Solanke clinched gold in the 200m race. Ketan Kailas Walse (Class 11 Arts) bagged gold in the 800m and silver in the 200m race, while Nagesh Kadam (Class 12 Arts) took gold in the 1500m event, and Vishwanath Dakore earned bronze. Yash Suryawanshi won gold in the 300m run, and Sainath Kadam claimed silver.

In other categories, Nagesh Arsule (Class 12 Arts) secured bronze in the 100m sprint, and Shankar Mitkar won bronze in the 400m race. The 4x400m relay team, comprising Shankar Mitkar, Vishwanath Dakore, Ketan Kailas Walse, Nagesh Arsule and Pranav Dighe, clinched gold, while the 4x100m relay team earned silver.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?
Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
A Journey Down Memory Lane! Inside Visuals Of MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium Goes Viral; Video
A Journey Down Memory Lane! Inside Visuals Of MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium Goes Viral; Video
Masaba Gupta Shares About 'Cortisol Levels Shooting Up': What It Means and How Home-Cooked Food Can Help
Masaba Gupta Shares About 'Cortisol Levels Shooting Up': What It Means and How Home-Cooked Food Can Help
Read Also
VIDEO: VBA Stages Protest Outside Pune's Modern College After Dalit Man Denied Education Reference
article-image

In the field events, Nagesh Kadam (Class 12 Arts) bagged gold in the javelin throw and long jump, and Shivam Patil won silver in shot put. The medals were presented by Principal (Officiating) Dr Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar and Vilas Wadje, Head of the Sports Department.

All medal-winning athletes have been selected for the upcoming divisional-level competition. Nanded Education Society President and former MP Dr Venkatesh Kabde, Vice President CA Dr Pravin Patil, Secretary Shyamal Patki, Joint Secretary Praful Agrawal, School Management Committee President Adv Pradeep Nagapurkar, Principal (Officiating) Dr Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar, Vice Principal Dr Ashok Siddewad, Dr Yashpal Bhinge, Librarian Sandeep Gaikwad, Head of the Sports Department Vilas Wadje, Office Superintendent Rohidas Ade, Sports Committee Members Vijay Kadam and Dr Vinayak Dev, teachers, and non-teaching staff congratulated the winners.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Jail Initiative Offers Inmates 'Opportunity To Rebuild Their Lives,' Says Collector Ayush...

Nashik Jail Initiative Offers Inmates 'Opportunity To Rebuild Their Lives,' Says Collector Ayush...

Nashik: MVPS Hospital Launches 'Eye-On-Wheels' Mobile Service For Free Check-ups

Nashik: MVPS Hospital Launches 'Eye-On-Wheels' Mobile Service For Free Check-ups

Nashik: District Health Officer Directs Increased Vigilance For A Healthy Diwali

Nashik: District Health Officer Directs Increased Vigilance For A Healthy Diwali

Pune: Suryadatta Group Launches ‘Suryabharat’ Centre To Foster Student Startups

Pune: Suryadatta Group Launches ‘Suryabharat’ Centre To Foster Student Startups

MOTOTECH 2025: Experts Say India Can Become Global Auto Manufacturing Platform

MOTOTECH 2025: Experts Say India Can Become Global Auto Manufacturing Platform