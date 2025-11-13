 Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile Calls For Coordinated Effort To Make District Child Marriage-Free
HomePuneNanded Collector Rahul Kardile Calls For Coordinated Effort To Make District Child Marriage-Free

Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile Calls For Coordinated Effort To Make District Child Marriage-Free

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile Calls For Coordinated Effort To Make District Child Marriage-Free | Representational Image

Nanded: Achieving the goal of a child marriage-free Nanded district requires responsibility, coordination, and dedication from every department, Collector Rahul Kardile said on Thursday.

At a meeting organised jointly by the District Women and Child Development Department, UNICEF, SBC Mumbai, and the district administration, he instructed officials to implement strong and effective measures to prevent child marriages.

"Every department, including Panchayat, Education, Integrated Child Development, Health, Women and Child Development, and UMED, must work in close coordination. There is a need to conduct continuous awareness campaigns through schools, anganwadis, gram panchayats, and social organisations to educate people about the legal and social consequences of child marriage," he added.

Kardile asked officials to prepare lists of religious places, marriage halls, priests, moulvis, goldsmiths, decorators, and photographers and involve them in the awareness drive.

During the meeting, the Collector reviewed the functioning of the Child Protection Unit, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, the Sakhi One Stop Centre, and the special cell established to provide protection to inter-caste and inter-religious couples.

