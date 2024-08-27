 Nanded City Grapples With Garbage Menace
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded City Grapples With Garbage Menace

Nanded City Grapples With Garbage Menace

Presently, the NWMC has 340 sanitary workers and they have been entrusted with the responsibility to keep the city clean

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Nanded City Grapples With Garbage Menace |

Nanded City is grappling with a garbage menace and the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) residents are facing severe health hazards due to it. However, the NWMC seems completely apathetic towards the city's cleanliness.

The Central Bus Stand, railway station, Shani Mandir Road, Old Nanded Ram Mandir, Ramnagar, Ambedkarnagar, Parasnagar, Arvindnagar, Shravastinagar and other areas are facing a severe garbage problem.

Although, NWMC has ample resources to make the city clean and green, heaps of garbage can be seen all over the city. The city has been distributed in different zones and the zonal officers have been entrusted with the responsibility for the cleanliness of their respective zones. Still, the garbage disposal remains problematic across zones.

Read Also
Pune Airport's New Terminal To Add 16 Check-in Counters To Reduce Passenger Frisking Time
article-image

The heaps of garbage accumulated everywhere stink during the rainy season causing a severe health hazard for the residents. Residents, especially children fall sick due to the effects of the dirty environment.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: 22 Years After Death, Senior Citizen Arrested For Impersonating Deceased To Seize Property
Mira Bhayandar: 22 Years After Death, Senior Citizen Arrested For Impersonating Deceased To Seize Property
Mahindra BE.05 Interior Unveiled in Latest Leak: What to Expect Before India Launch
Mahindra BE.05 Interior Unveiled in Latest Leak: What to Expect Before India Launch
Rajasthan: BSF Launches E-Pass Facility For Tourists Visiting India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer
Rajasthan: BSF Launches E-Pass Facility For Tourists Visiting India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer
Video: Asaram Bapu Leaves For Mumbai After Parole Granted For Heart Treatment
Video: Asaram Bapu Leaves For Mumbai After Parole Granted For Heart Treatment

Presently, the NWMC has 340 sanitary workers and they have been entrusted with the responsibility to keep the city clean. These employees are expected to clean the zone in the morning and evening. They are also supposed to collect garbage from the doorsteps in each ward. The employees have ample resources for these works, but they do not do their duties responsibly, residents allege.

Also, the drains are filled with mud and garbage, giving rise to the mosquito menace. The number of patients suffering from malaria and dengue has been rising in the city and the administration doesn’t show serious concern about citizens’ health, it’s alleged by residents. The residents demand that the surroundings should be cleaned across the city to prevent health hazards.

Read Also
Pune: Construction Of New Shivajinagar Bus Depot To Begin Soon, Says MLA Siddharth Shirole
article-image

Every year, the NWMC allocates a huge budget for the cleaning of the city and the health of the residents. However, apathy is always shown in delivering services and adequate facilities, the residents claimed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded City Grapples With Garbage Menace

Nanded City Grapples With Garbage Menace

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: VBA To Field 4 OBC Candidates In Parbhani

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: VBA To Field 4 OBC Candidates In Parbhani

Video: Asaram Bapu Leaves For Mumbai After Parole Granted For Heart Treatment

Video: Asaram Bapu Leaves For Mumbai After Parole Granted For Heart Treatment

Pune: NCP (SP) Protests Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Malvan

Pune: NCP (SP) Protests Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Malvan

Pune's Katraj-Kondhwa Road: A Daily Nightmare For Commuters

Pune's Katraj-Kondhwa Road: A Daily Nightmare For Commuters