Nanded City Grapples With Garbage Menace |

Nanded City is grappling with a garbage menace and the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) residents are facing severe health hazards due to it. However, the NWMC seems completely apathetic towards the city's cleanliness.

The Central Bus Stand, railway station, Shani Mandir Road, Old Nanded Ram Mandir, Ramnagar, Ambedkarnagar, Parasnagar, Arvindnagar, Shravastinagar and other areas are facing a severe garbage problem.

Although, NWMC has ample resources to make the city clean and green, heaps of garbage can be seen all over the city. The city has been distributed in different zones and the zonal officers have been entrusted with the responsibility for the cleanliness of their respective zones. Still, the garbage disposal remains problematic across zones.

The heaps of garbage accumulated everywhere stink during the rainy season causing a severe health hazard for the residents. Residents, especially children fall sick due to the effects of the dirty environment.

Presently, the NWMC has 340 sanitary workers and they have been entrusted with the responsibility to keep the city clean. These employees are expected to clean the zone in the morning and evening. They are also supposed to collect garbage from the doorsteps in each ward. The employees have ample resources for these works, but they do not do their duties responsibly, residents allege.

Also, the drains are filled with mud and garbage, giving rise to the mosquito menace. The number of patients suffering from malaria and dengue has been rising in the city and the administration doesn’t show serious concern about citizens’ health, it’s alleged by residents. The residents demand that the surroundings should be cleaned across the city to prevent health hazards.

Every year, the NWMC allocates a huge budget for the cleaning of the city and the health of the residents. However, apathy is always shown in delivering services and adequate facilities, the residents claimed.