Nanded: Candidates' Heartbeats Racing as Result Day Approaches

The heart beats of the candidates and the people in the Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency are racing fast as the day of result is heading nearer. There was a direct fight between the Congress and BJP in Nanded and the people are much eager to see who will win and who will lose the battle. Meanwhile, the administration is fully ready for the votes counting to be held on June 4.

The preparations for counting are in the final stages now. Three big screens have been installed at the counting centre so that the public will get the clear idea of the votes sharing in the constituency. The votes for the Nanded constituency were casted on April 26 and the voters’ turnout was 60.73 percent.

The district administration has started the preparations for the counting for the past few days and they are in their final stages now. The employees in the district collectorate are working in extra time as compared to the routine days.

District Collector and returning officer Abhijeet Raut said that the counting will start at the Government Polytechnic College at 8am. The officers will come to the centre at 5am and they allot the counting tables to the employees as per directed in the computer system.

The other employees will come to the centre at 6am sharp. No employee will be giver entry in the centre after 7am in any condition.

The counting will be done in 27 rounds. Presently, the EVMs are kept in the strong room under tight security and vigilance is being kept through the CCTV cameras.

The EVM have been kept in the strong room since April 27 and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans have been deployed for the security of the EVMs. The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and local police have also been looking after the security in the counting centre. The security of the counting centre will continue till June 6, Raut said.