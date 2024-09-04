'My City, My Budget': PCMC Invites Pimpri-Chinchwad Citizens To Participate In Budget-Making Process

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation | Twitter/@pcmcindiagovin

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched an online participatory budgeting initiative, allowing residents of the industrial city to provide feedback on the projects in their area, such as installation of CCTV cameras, road repairs, park amenities, healthcare, water supply, sewage management, streetlights, public toilets, cycle tracks, traffic lights, and bus stops, among others.

#MyCityMyBudget



The future of Pimpri Chinchwad is in your hands! Use the PCMC SMART SARATHI APP to share your ideas through the Participatory Budget. Together, we can make a difference.



To download the app click on the link below:

● Play Store: https://t.co/X0LN5kiSYH

● IOS:… pic.twitter.com/6ilZIz9iG6 — PCMC Smart Sarathi (@PCMCSarathi) September 2, 2024

PCMC Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has urged residents to participate in this initiative and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into consideration while planning the FY 2025-2026 budget.

He stated that the participatory budget which started in the year 2007 was organised via offline/email mode and required citizens to visit the respective zonal offices for form submission. However, from this year, citizens’ inputs are being collected through a secure online link and QR code available on the Smart Sarathi app and PCMC website, making it convenient for citizens to easily offer feedback.

The process is overseen by a dedicated participatory budgeting committee, comprising key municipal officials, including the municipal commissioner as the chairperson.

Residents can submit their suggestions on the PCMC Smart Sarathi app or use the link bit.ly/pcmc-pb-2025-26. "The future of Pimpri-Chinchwad is in your hands! Use the PCMC SMART SARATHI APP to share your ideas through the Participatory Budget. Together, we can make a difference," PCMC wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The last of day to submit suggestions is September 10.