 Murlidhar Mohol Holds Talks With AAI & MoCA Officials Regarding Gliding Centre In Pune's Hadapsar
Murlidhar Mohol recently met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, advocating for the Pune International Airport to be named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Murlidhar Mohol Holds Talks With AAI & MoCA Officials Regarding Gliding Centre In Pune's Hadapsar | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, held discussions on Wednesday with officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) regarding the Gliding Centre in Pune's Hadapsar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol, who is also the Pune MP, wrote, "In New Delhi today, held a detailed review meeting regarding the Gliding Centre, Hadapsar, Pune (GCP) with officials from the Airports Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Various pending issues, ranging from administrative matters to the handover of the land, were discussed in this meeting."

He added, "In the coming days, I have instructed the officials to arrange a physical visit to the Gliding Center in Pune and to explore the possibilities of developing it into a world-class facility for gliders and air-sports enthusiasts, as well as to create an aviation museum, well-equipped with cutting-edge technology."

Meanwhile, Mohol recently met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, advocating for the Pune International Airport to be named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

"The state government is positive about naming Pune Airport, and this proposal will soon be sent to the central government. After that, a follow-up will be initiated with the central government," the MP wrote on X.

Explaining the naming process, Mohol stated that the proposal is submitted by the state government to the central government, which then decides on the name. "As the people's representative of Pune, I have put my demand before the state government," he added.

