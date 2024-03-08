Municipal Corporation Passes Resolution For Ahmednagar District's Renaming To 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar' |

In the wake of recent decisions to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts, the momentum for renaming Ahmednagar district as 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar' has surged. The Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, in a significant move, has passed a resolution approving the proposed name change, marking a step toward formalising the alteration.

The demand for renaming Ahmednagar district as 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar' has been a longstanding one, and this recent resolution by the Municipal Corporation is expected to set the wheels in motion. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had previously announced the intention to change Ahmednagar's name during an event in Chaundi, and now the municipal resolution provides a formal endorsement of this proposal.

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, a vocal proponent of the renaming, has consistently advocated for the change. The resolution passed by the Municipal Corporation cites the need for a majority decision to proceed with the renaming, and the proposal will now be submitted to the government. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the resolution comes in anticipation of a possible code of conduct, and it is expected that the government will officially seal the decision before the upcoming assembly elections.