 Munde Allocates ₹2 Crore For Urgent Repairs To Latur Agri College; New Women's Agricultural College Announced
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
 Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde has directed the allocation of ₹2 crore for urgent repairs to Vilasrao Deshmukh College of Agricultural Biotechnology (VDCAB) in Latur, an offcial said on Friday.

Furthermore, he instructed the submission of a detailed project report for the complete renovation of the college.

The meeting on Tuesday, attended by MLA Satish Chavan, MLA Ramesh Karad, Director of Maharashtra Agricultural Education Council Hemant Patil, College Principal Dr Babasaheb Thombre, Dr Jagirdar, Govindrao Deshmukh, and various ministry officials, addressed the critical need for funds.

In response to the lack of a government agricultural degree or postgraduate college in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Munde announced the government's decision to establish a new women's agricultural college under Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University.

Additionally, a ginger research centre will be initiated in Galle Borgaon, District Khultabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Due to inadequate land availability at the university for the ginger research centre, the decision was made to requisition land at Palasawadi for the project. Munde instructed the university to promptly submit a land requisition proposal to the District Collector of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

