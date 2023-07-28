Muharram 2023: Pune Traffic Police Issues Advisory |

Pune Traffic Police has issued traffic restrictions ahead of the Muharram procession scheduled to take place in the city on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vijay Kumar Magar, has informed that there will be changes in the city's traffic arrangement after Saturday afternoon to accommodate the Muharram procession.

As part of the traffic arrangements, certain roads will be restricted to ensure the smooth conduct of the Muharram procession. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vijay Kumar Magar, has appealed to all commuters to cooperate with the traffic restrictions and consider using alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

The restrictions will be in place from Saturday afternoon onwards to facilitate the safe and orderly passage of the procession.

The main procession to be taken out on the occasion of Muharram will be started on Saturday around 3 pm from near Srinath Cinema on Shivaji Street. The procession which will conclude at Sangam Bridge will go from Sri Datt Mandir, Belbagh Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Jijamata Chowk, Shaniwarwada, Gadgil Putla Chowk, Dengle Bridge, Gadital Chowk, RTO Chowk. The procession in the Lashkar area will be started from Tabut Street around 12 noon. 'Taboot' processions from Sarbatwala Chowk, Babajan Dargah, Bhopale Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kohinoor Chowk, Naz Hotel Chowk, Nehru Memorial Hall, Samarth Police Station, Power House Chowk, Apollo Cinema, Daruwala Bridge, Phadke Houd, Moti Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk, Belbag Chowk Coffins from Lashkar area will participate in the main procession.

The procession from the Khadki area will go through Bopodi Chowk. The procession will conclude at Dapodi. The procession will be taken out from the Patil Estate area on the old Mumbai-Pune road. A procession will be taken out from Imamwada in the Lashkar area around 10:30 in the morning. The traffic on the procession route will be diverted through alternative routes. Deputy Commissioner of Police Magar said that the procession route will be closed for traffic and after the procession, the roads will be opened for traffic.

Muharram holds the distinction of being the first month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by both Shia and Sunni Muslims. It is a solemn and significant month as it marks the anniversary of the battle of Karbala in which Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of prophet Muhammad, was killed by the second Umayyas caliph Yazid I and his forces. Muharram marks the yearly mourning month of Muslims when they commemorate the incident.