After Third Landslide Incident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Authorities To Undertake 2-Hour-Long Mega Traffic Block Today

On Thursday, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway experienced its third mudslide incident since the onset of the monsoon. The unfortunate event took place near Kamshet tunnel, resulting in the authorities implementing a two-hour special mega block to address the situation. The primary objective of this block is to facilitate the removal of the loosened crack caused by the mudslide.

The mudslide, which occurred around 8 pm, significantly impacted vehicular traffic heading towards Mumbai.

Traffic diversions

From 2 pm to 4 pm, all traffic heading towards Mumbai will be diverted from Kiwala and rerouted through the old Pune-Mumbai highway. Commuters will rejoin the expressway near Lonavala.

However, the traffic moving towards Pune will continue to operate smoothly during this period. This block aims to remove the loosened crack near the Kamshet tunnel, which poses a potential risk to travelers.

Previous Incidents and Measures Taken

In the past, similar incidents occurred near the Adoshi tunnel on the Mumbai route and near Lonavala. These incidents prompted investments in preventive measures, totaling 65 crores over the last two years. Since 2015, this figure has risen to approximately 100 crores.

To prevent further cracks and landslides, nets have been installed to protect the mountain ridges. However, the quality of some nets was found to be subpar during a recent inspection, leading to renewed efforts to ensure better quality materials are used.

