MSRTC's Pune Division Nets ₹1.5 Crore On Bhau Beej, Marks Highest Single-Day Revenue Post-Pandemic

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) Pune division achieved a remarkable milestone, amassing ₹1.5 crore in revenue on Bhau Beej (November 15). This collection marked the highest single-day earnings since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhau Beej, the concluding day of Diwali festivities, commemorates the bond between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, this occasion triggers increased travel within the MSRTC network, with sisters visiting their brothers or vice versa to celebrate the festival.

In anticipation of Diwali travel, the administration strategically deployed an additional 515 buses to bolster MSRTC’s Pune division's capacity during the festive rush. Notably, substantial collections were also recorded in the days leading up to Bhau Beej, with ₹1.33 crore on November 10, ₹1.36 crore on November 11, and ₹1.13 crore on November 12 (Lakshmi Pujan).