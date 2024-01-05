 MSCB Scam: ED Raids Baramati Agro Firm's Offices In Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad; 6 Premises Searched
MSCB Scam: ED Raids Baramati Agro Firm's Offices In Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad; 6 Premises Searched

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

Pune: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided multiple offices of the Baramati Agro Pvt Ltd on Friday in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank loan scam. According to preliminary reports, six premises of the company are being searched in the Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad area.

The directors of Baramati Agro firm are Rajendra Dinkarrao Pawar, Rohit Rajendra Pawar, Subhash Jagannath Gulve, Rishikesh Namdeo Dabhade, and Vijaya Shivayogi Hiremath.

ED's Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the acquisition of Kannad Sahakari Shakar Kharkhana Ltd by Rohit Pawar and other directors of Baramati Agro Ltd at a significantly undervalued price of ₹50 crore through a manipulated auction of the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank.

More details are awaited.

