MPSC, UPSC Aspirants In Pune Seek Urgent Audit Of Living Conditions: 'Authorities Should Learn From Delhi Incident'

MPSC, UPSC Aspirants In Pune Seek Urgent Audit Of Living Condition: 'Authorities Should Learn From Delhi Incident' | Sourced

After the recent incident in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, where three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died in a flooding incident at an IAS coaching centre, students in Pune are now voicing their concerns about hazardous living and studying conditions in the city, especially in the Peth areas.

Thousands of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and UPSC aspirants, residing in densely populated areas like Sadashiv Peth and Navi Peth, are calling for immediate intervention from authorities to address safety violations, overcrowded accommodations, and unsanitary facilities.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mithun Bhalerao, an MPSC aspirant, said, "I have been in Pune for the last five years to prepare for MPSC. The main problem is the food we get in the mess. Thousands of UPSC and MPSC aspirants live in the Peth areas, and hostel owners take advantage of that due to the overcrowding of students. The library and residential rooms are too costly and run without any safety norms. The authorities should start an inspection and take a lesson from the Delhi incident."

Sandhya Barti, who is also preparing for MPSC, said, "At least basic needs should be fulfilled, and there should be hygienic conditions. Owners are just making money. Students are forced to reside in such areas due to the availability of coaching centres and libraries. However, most of them are running without following safety rules. Why do the authorities wait for any major accident and then take action? Inspection of these coaching centres should be done regularly and on time."

Mahesh Gharbude, chairman, Competitive Examination Coordination Committee, said, "Pune is the hub of education, and students stay for long until they achieve their goals. I have given complaint letters thrice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) against these coaching centres, libraries, hostels, etc., but no official has audited so far. In the city, many coaching centres and libraries are being run in hundred-year-old wadas, which is a life threat for students. Authorities should start doing inspections and take strict action against the rule breakers."

Akshay Kamble, an NSUI leader, said, "We would like to bring civic officials' and other government officials' attention to the deplorable state of facilities at many institutions. The classes, libraries, and hostels lack basic safety measures, including fire extinguisher systems and emergency doors, posing a significant risk to students' lives. Furthermore, the libraries and rooms are overcrowded and poorly ventilated, leading to suffocating conditions. The hostels are severely overcrowded, with 10-12 students sharing a single room, resulting in unacceptable hygiene standards. Moreover, we have received numerous complaints of harassment and intimidation by the owners and local goons, creating a hostile environment for students. We urge the authorities to take immediate action to address these pressing concerns and provide a better learning environment for all students."