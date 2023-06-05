MP Supriya Sule Demands Restart of PMPML Trains in Mulshi Taluka

Bumpy Ride in Pune: PMPML breakdowns surge to 54 bus failures per day | ANI

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has strongly advocated for the reinstatement of The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) services on various routes to Mulshi, which have recently been halted, causing significant inconvenience to farmers and other passengers. Sule has written a letter to PMPML expressing her concerns and demanding the immediate resumption of these vital buses.

For many years, these buses provided direct transportation from different villages of Mulshi taluka to the Market Yard, facilitating the smooth transportation of farmers' produce. Moreover, retail traders relied on these trains to transport and sell vegetables from the market yard to areas such as Pirangut, Bhukum, Bhugaon, Paud, and Mulshi. Additionally, school and college students, along with passengers seeking medical services and other purposes, greatly benefited from the convenience of these direct buses running on crucial city roads.

However, the sudden closure of these bus services and the redirection of journeys to Kothrud have resulted in significant hardships for passengers. Changing trains and reaching their desired destinations has become a cumbersome task, and ticket prices have increased. Farmers are particularly struggling to transport their agricultural goods and vegetables using two separate trains, adding to their difficulties.

MP Supriya Sule has voiced her concerns regarding these issues and called for the immediate restart of these bus services. She has formally communicated her demands through a letter to PMPML and has also shared her stance on social media platforms.