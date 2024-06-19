Motorcycle Thieves Arrested: Waluj MIDC Police Seize 12 Bikes Worth ₹6.40 Lakh

Representational Image | FP Photo

The Waluj MIDC police arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles worth ₹6.40 lakh from them. The arrest followed the apprehension of Ananda Koli in Jogeshwari Ganeshnagar on June 13, where an expensive motorcycle was seized from him. During interrogation, Koli admitted to stealing the motorcycle from a company in the Waluj industrial area.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Koli's accomplice, Gaurav Sapkale from Kandaga, Jalgaon. The duo confessed to stealing motorcycles across various locations in the state and selling them in Pune and Jalgaon. A coordinated effort involving teams from Waluj MIDC police station, under the guidance of senior officials including CP Sandeep Patil and DCP Nitin Bagate, led to the recovery of the stolen motorcycles.

The operation was carried out by API Manoj Shinde, PSI Pavin Patharkar, and other officers. They were supported by a team of dedicated personnel in ensuring the successful apprehension and recovery process.

Change in traffic for police recruitment

The police recruitment process for recruiting 126 police personnel in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police is being implemented in the city. The physical rounds of the process began today. The administration has made some changes in the traffic due to the ongoing process. The one-side road between LMK Company from Sunil Enterprizes at Ladgaon in Shendra Auric DMIC area will be closed for all types of vehicles between June 17 and 30 due to the physical rounds, such orders has been issued by SP Maneesh Kalwaniya.

Accordingly, the vehicles going from Ladsavingi – Dudhad – Bhambarda – Lavki Phata – Sunil Enterprizes to LMK company will be diverted to Shendra MIDC – Parkins – Sunil Enterprizes – Ladgaon Entrance (Hotel Monika) – Karmad – Lavaki Phata towards Bharmbarda – Dudhad – Ladsavangi. The order will be applicated from 10am on June 17 till June 30 midnight.