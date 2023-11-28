 Motorbike Theft Spree Hits Chhatrapati Sambhajingar
Motorbike Theft Spree Hits Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Cases have been registered with the respective police stations in this regard

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Three motorcycles were stolen from various parts of the city while cases have been registered with the respective police stations in this regard.

Wasim Babar Qureshi’s (resident of Ambedkarnagar) motorcycle was stolen from the Reliance Mall area on November 25 afternoon. A case has been registered with the Pundliknagar police station.

Farooq Mujeeb Pathan’s (resident of Ganeshnagar, Pandharpur) motorcycle (MH 20 AF 5385) was stolen on October 9 night. A case was registered on Monday with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Prashant Singh Bundele’s (resident of Pisadevi Road) motorcycle (MH20 CN 4603) was stolen from the GST Office on November 26. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station.

