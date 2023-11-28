Mitra Shakti 2023: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise Culminates In Pune; See Pics |

The ninth edition of Mitra Shakti, a joint military exercise between India and Sri Lanka, which commenced on November 16, culminated on Tuesday at Pune's Aundh Foreign Training Node.

In a statement on X, the Indian Army expressed, "The 9th edition of Joint Military Exercise #MitraShakti between #India & #SriLanka culminated with the validation training in #Pune. The exercise facilitated synergy in the conduct of joint tactical operations and strengthened the understanding & interoperability between the two Armed Forces."

The Indian contingent, comprising 120 personnel, primarily consisted of troops from the Maratha Light Infantry regiment, while the Sri Lankan side included personnel from the 53 Infantry Division. The exercise involved 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force and five from the Sri Lankan Air Force.

The exercise encompassed various tactical actions, including raid and search missions, heliborne operations, and more. Additionally, activities such as Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting, and yoga were integral to the training.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted the exercise's focus on drone usage, counter unmanned aerial systems, and helicopter maneuvers. Both sides rehearsed securing helipads and conducting casualty evacuations during counter-terror operations, emphasising enhanced interoperability and safety in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The exercise also facilitated joint responses in counter-terror operations, promoting the exchange of combat skills and best practices between the troops. These interactions aim to bolster defence cooperation, contributing to stronger bilateral relations between the Indian Army and Sri Lankan Army.