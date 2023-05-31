 MILIT Pune and SPPU collaborate on Officers' Master's Degrees
The meeting between the two esteemed institutions aimed to discuss the awarding of Master's degrees to officers from the tri-services who are undergoing various professional courses at MILIT.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Air Vice Marshal V Rajasekhar, Commandant of the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Pune, visited Prof. (Dr.) Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), today. The meeting between the two esteemed institutions aimed to discuss the awarding of Master's degrees to officers from the tri-services who are undergoing various professional courses at MILIT.

During the meeting, fruitful discussions took place regarding the implementation and recognition of these professional courses and their alignment with the academic framework of SPPU.

MILIT, located in Pune, Maharashtra, is a prestigious institution of the Indian Armed Forces. It is committed to providing advanced technical education and research facilities to officers from the tri-services, enabling them to excel in the fields of engineering, technology, and management.

