Meet Shameebha Patil: First Transgender Candidate Contesting From Raver Assembly Seat | Sourced

In the Raver constituency of Jalgaon district, a historic event has taken place as a transgender candidate officially filed an application to contest in the Assembly elections as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate.

For the first time in the 64-year history of the state, a highly educated transgender candidate has submitted a nomination, capturing the attention of the entire state.

Shameebha Patil, a VBA candidate from the Raver constituency, has filed the nomination. A resident of Bhusawal, Patil has entered the electoral arena to address the issues faced by banana labourers in the Raver constituency, advocate for justice for tribals, and raise the issue of unemployment.

There are about two lakh unorganised banana labourers in Raver taluka. Patil has been tirelessly advocating for the establishment of the Banana Labour Development Corporation to secure the rights of these workers. Patil also demands that the unorganised banana labourers be granted the status of Mathadi workers. Additionally, Patil has highlighted the need to protect the tribals and preserve the biodiversity of the Satpura range.

Patil aims to generate local employment through the banana processing industry. Their ongoing efforts will focus on the rights of transgender individuals, tribals, and unorganised workers.

Patil holds an MA in Marathi from Faizpur College and is currently pursuing a PhD in the literature of poet Grace.