 Marathwada: Water Woes Alleviated as Four Dams Reach 100% Capacity; Storage Up 41% This Year
PTIUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Water storage in the eleven major irrigation projects in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region stands at 95.30 per cent of the total capacity, a revenue department report said on Thursday.

The storage was up by 41.13 per cent compared to the same day (October 10) in 2023, it said.

The storage on the same day last year was 54.17 per cent.

Four projects, namely, Manjara, Penganga, Vishnupur and Sina Kolegaon are 100 per cent full due to adequate rainfall.

Check water levels here

Four other reservoirs have water storage above 90 per cent of the capacity: Jayakwadi (99.94 per cent), Yeldari (98.26), Manar (99.18), Nimna Terna (96.93).

Majalgaon dam in Beed district is still receiving inflows of water and its storage has reached 76.73 per cent. Nimna Dudhana has no inflows as of now and is filled 75.05 per cent, the report said.

Except for Nimna Dudhana and Siddheshwar, other nine projects are still receiving inflows.

The average expected rainfall in the eight districts of Marathwada is 679.5 mm. The region received 804.5 mm of rainfall this monsoon, 118.4 per cent of the expected rainfall. In 2023, the rainfall recorded by October 10 was 587.8 mm (83.7 per cent), the report noted.

