 Marathwada Rains: 2,100 Flood-Affected Families In Jalna Receive Relief Kits
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Marathwada Rains: 2,100 Flood-Affected Families In Jalna Receive Relief Kits | Sourced

Jalna: Due to continuous heavy rainfall, several villages and towns across the Jalna district witnessed flooding as river waters entered residential areas. Many houses suffered roof damage, leading to rainwater leakage inside, soaking food, clothes, and household items.

To provide relief, essential materials including tarpaulins, mats, mosquito nets, toothpaste, brushes, buckets, sanitary pads, ropes, and bags were distributed to 2,100 affected families, mainly sugarcane workers, widows, abandoned women, and single women from both urban and rural areas.

In Jalna city alone, 800 shelter-cum-hygiene kits and 150 ration kits were distributed in flood-affected areas.

The initiative was jointly supported by Amazon and Donatekart and implemented by the Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD), Jalna. The distribution of “Shelter-cum-Hygiene Kits” was inaugurated by District Collector Ashima Mittal in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Santosh Khandekar and Joint Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department Raju Edke. CARD Secretary Pushkaraj Tayde, President Survana Dandge, Dr Ramdas Nihal and Sonia Telgade guided the initiative.

CARD secretary Tayde said other districts, including Jalgaon (250) and Nandurbar (650), have been provided with kits, and 300 kits in Dharashiv are being provided.

