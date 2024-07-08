Marathwada News: Telangana Cops Attacked In Hadgaon, Medical Team from Latur Heads to Pandharpur | Pixabay/ Representative Image

A team of Telangana police which came in search of an accused in Dagadgaon in Hadgaon Taluka in Nanded was attacked by the local residents recently. A case was registered against three persons including two women with the Tamsa police station on Saturday. According to the details, officer Rahu Sangina and his team of Chandanagar police station in Telangana came to arrest an accused in a case registered with the Chandanagar police station to Nanded district.

The team visited Dagadgaon in search of the accused. However, the accused Shankar Raipanwad, his wife Laxmi Raipanwad and sister Deepali brutally attacked the police team. PSI Raghu Sagina lodged a complaint with the Tamsa police station and the three accused have been booked. The police are further investigating the case.

Medical team from Latur heads to Pandharpur

A team comprising two doctors and six staff members from Vivekananda Hospital in Latur departed on Sunday to provide medical assistance to Asadhi Wari pilgrims in Pandharpur. Hospital officials, along with doctors and staff, attended the departure ceremony. The Palkhi procession is underway in Maharashtra will halt at various locations before culminating in Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17.