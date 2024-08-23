Marathwada News: MAC's Munish Sharma Says Human Resources is Major Component in Industries; Doctors Back on Work After Strike And More

Marathwada News: MAC's Munish Sharma Says Human Resources is Major Component in Industries; Doctors Back on Work Strike And More |

Munish Sharma, Chairman of Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC), emphasized the necessity for skilled manpower to support the influx of investments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Speaking during the 12th anniversary of MAC and the inauguration of Trade Expo – 2024 on Thursday, Sharma noted that multinational companies like Toyota and Ather Energy have selected Bidkin in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a key investment destination.

Sharma stressed that while these industries will bring substantial investment, they will also require a significant workforce. He urged industrial organizations, educational institutions, and training centers to collaborate in producing the skilled manpower needed to meet this demand.

Over the past 12 years, MAC has been instrumental in the development of small, medium, and large industries in the region, boosting technological progress and assisting approximately 2,500 small and medium enterprises. The organization is also actively working to address skill gaps by utilizing various government schemes and has conducted a survey involving 150 industries and 20 educational institutes to publish a skill gap report.

The Trade Expo – 2024 featured around 20 industries from across the state, including prominent companies such as Unit Craft Pvt Ltd, ORB, Yashoda Poly Pune Cluster, Sandesh Solar, Shandilya Technoplast, Bureau of Energy, Aranbh, Nirantar Solutions Ltd, Vinod Rai, Man Logistics Pvt Ltd, MAGIC, MGM University, Solar Marks Control, TVS Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The event saw guidance from Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) President Arpit Save, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) Vice President Arjun Gaikwad, Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) President Suhas Lanke, and MAC Executive Director Jayant Padalkar. Chief Manager Rajendra Mudkhedkar conducted the proceedings, and Sudarshan Dharurkar proposed the vote of thanks.

Doctors Back on Work After Strike

The resident doctors withdrew the strike on Thursday evening after 10 days and returned to work on Friday morning, said Maharashtra Resident Doctors Association (MARD) president Dr Rohan Gaikwad. Now, the medical services and the pending surgeries hampered for the past 10 days will now be done.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had called a meeting with the officials of MARD and officials of various medical colleges in Mumbai. Shinde took positive decisions on the demands of the associations after the negotiations with the officials. Then the associations announced to withdraw the strike.

The medical services were hampered due to the lack of resident doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the city. Now, the services will be regularized, the sources said.

Auto-rickshaw drivers and owners protest increased fines

Auto-rickshaw drivers and owners staged a demonstration at the district collectorate on Thursday, protesting against the increased fines for traffic violations and the alleged autocratic behavior of the traffic police. They claimed that while fines for traffic breaches were previously between ₹100 and ₹200, they have now risen to ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 following the implementation of online fine recovery.

According to the drivers, the traffic police frequently harass them by issuing fines online, photographing the rickshaws, and sending receipts to their registered addresses. This has resulted in significant accumulations of fines for some drivers, reaching as much as ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000. The drivers reported that they are unable to secure any relief in court and are left with no choice but to pay the fines.

The drivers highlighted that they earn approximately ₹200 to ₹300 daily, making it nearly impossible to survive if they are required to pay ₹1,500 in fines. They also raised concerns about the survival of petrol and diesel auto-rickshaw drivers due to the issuance of permits for electric rickshaws.

The protesters demanded an immediate reduction in fines, a halt to permits for new electric rickshaws, and the creation of ample parking space for rickshaw stands. They shouted slogans against the government and submitted a memorandum to the district collector regarding their grievances.

₹810 crore sanctioned for Udgir-Deglur National Hwy

Staff Reporter

“The Union government has sanctioned ₹810 crore for the proposed Udgir-Ravi-Deglur National Highway, which will pass through three states,” informed former MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar while speaking to reporters. He had advocated for this issue to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on several occasions during his tenure as MP, Chikhlikar noted.

Residents have been demanding a national highway connecting Udgir, Ravi, and Deglur for many years. Union Road Development Minister Nitin Gadkari had visited Udgir a few months ago, where Chikhlikar highlighted the demand and requested the sanction of funds for the highway. Chikhlikar had been pursuing this issue with the ministry for several years. Now, the government has approved ₹810 crore for the highway, which will connect three states and aid in the development of both urban and rural areas, Chikhlikar added.

Tribal community holds Akrosh Morcha

The tribal community held an Akrosh Morcha at the Nanded district collectorate on Friday to press various demands. They called for action against individuals who have obtained false Scheduled Tribe certificates under the Atrocity Act, effective implementation of government schemes for tribals, and other issues. Senior citizens and women from the tribal community participated in large numbers.

After reaching the district collectorate, the leaders addressed the community members, and a delegation subsequently met the district collector to submit a memorandum of demands. Many individuals have obtained false caste certificates for ST categories and are benefiting from government jobs and other facilities, while genuine tribals are being denied these benefits. The administration should identify such individuals and register cases against them under the Atrocity Act. Additionally, the caste verification committee office should be relocated from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Kinwat for the convenience of the tribals, the agitators demanded.