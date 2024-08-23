 Beed Tops Farmer Suicides in Marathwada, But State and Central Govts Silent: Danve
PTIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Beed Tops Farmer Suicides in Marathwada, But State and Central Govts Silent: Danve | Representational

The highest number of farmers are dying by suicide in the Beed district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, but the central and state governments are not uttering a word about it, claimed Ambadas Danve, leader of oppostion in the legislative council, on Thursday.

Referring to the visit of Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to at an agriculture exhibition at Parli in Beed district on Wednesday, Danve accused the governments of only pretending to be sensitive to farmers.

In a post on X, Danve said, "Highest number of farmer suicides are taking place in the Beed district where Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited yesterday. But none of the leaders, including Chouhan, uttered a word about it. The central and state governments only pretend to be sensitive." Danve said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has launched seeds of 109 varieties of 65 crops that require less water and can be harvested in a shorter time. "Then they should made available in the market for Maharashtra's farmers," he said.

Marathwada suicide data

It should be noted that as per a report from the Marathwada divisional commissioner’s office, 1,088 farmers died by suicide in eight districts within the Marathwada region in 2023. In eight districts, Beed reported maximum 269 suicide deaths.

While in 2024, a total of 430 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra's traditionally parched Marathwada region in the first six months. Incidentally, the highest number of deaths, at 101, has taken place in Beed district, which is the home turf of state agriculture minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

