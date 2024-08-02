Marathwada News: Teachers Selected in Rayat Sanstha Meet MLA Rohit Pawar Seeking Intervention; 350 of 2287 Admissions in Nanded Sanctioned in RTE |

A delegation of teachers selected for the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha after clearing the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) met with MLA Rohit Pawar, who is also a member of the general body of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, on Tuesday in Latur, seeking his intervention to resolve their job issue.

Around 800 candidates, including 645 selected in the first round without an interview and the rest in the converted round, cracked the TAIT conducted by the state government and were selected for Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. However, they have not received appointment letters despite five months having passed since their selection.

Candidates who have chosen Zila Parishad (ZP) schools have received appointment letters, started working, and are receiving salaries regularly. No further steps have been taken by the Sanstha, citing an ongoing court matter. Even the verification of teacher aspirants' documents has not been carried out. Consequently, all these teachers are eagerly waiting for their appointments.

In this regard, a delegation of teachers led by Vinod Chavan met MLA Rohit Pawar, who visited Latur on Tuesday, and presented a memorandum of their demands regarding their appointments. The delegation included Vinod Chavan, Sandeep Mali, Baswaraj Tavde, Mahejbeen Shaikh, Avinash Wadkar, and Pravin Jondhale.

MLA Rohit Pawar assured the delegation that the officials, staff, and advocates of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha are working to lift the court stay order. He also promised to personally speak with an advocate to expedite the resolution of the appointment issue.

350 of 2287 Admissions in Nanded Sanctioned in RTE

The state government provides free admissions to students from backward classes in government and private schools through the Right to Education (RTE) Act every year. This year, the admission process was delayed as the matter was in court.

This year, 2,287 applications were selected for admissions under RTE in the district, but only 350 students received admissions by last Tuesday, while the last date of the process was July 31. Hence, it appeared that the administration is apathetic towards the admissions under RTE this year.

Students from poor families cannot afford to study in private English medium schools, and hence the government decided to give admissions to students through RTE in private schools. However, many students had already taken admission as the RTE matter was pending in court. Thus, the parents could not wait for the RTE process and took admissions in private schools.

There are 232 private English medium schools in Nanded district, in which 2,287 seats are reserved for admissions through RTE. Around 8,100 applications were received, from which 2,287 students were selected for RTE, but only 350 admissions were confirmed.

Swacchata Abhiyan Begins in Aurangabad

The "One Hour for My City" movement, part of the Mahaswachata Abhiyan initiated by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), began at Kranti Chowk with enthusiasm on Thursday. Eminent personalities from various fields were present, and the residents resolved to keep the city clean and green. CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Shrikanth, DCP Nitin Bagate, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, and others were present.

CSMC and Smart City Corporation aim to place Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at the top of the list of clean cities in the country. To achieve this, the "One Hour for My City" movement was launched between August 1 and 15. Residents have been appealed to devote one hour and participate in the cleanliness drive.

Several individuals, social organizations, schools, and other institutes have participated in the movement. Under the guidance of Administrator G Shrikanth, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand is making efforts to implement the drive in various parts of the city and create awareness about cleanliness among the people. The Abhiyan began from Kranti Chowk on Thursday.

Government officers, residents, students, teachers, traders, self-help groups, hotel associations, NCC and NSS volunteers, and others participated in the drive in large numbers. During the drive, many people took selfies at the selfie point established at Kranti Chowk.

People cleaned the dividers on the main roads, cleaned the spits on the walls, and collected garbage dumped at various places.