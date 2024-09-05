Marathwada News: Bank Helps Customer to Get Cheated Money Back; Woman, Her Brother Attacked with Knife

CERT-In Alerts Citizens About Social Media Impersonation Fraud; Advises On Safety Measures | Representative picture

The cyber fraudsters hacked the mobile phone of Kiran Johnson Sable (Waluj) and transferred the amount from his bank account to their own. The Maharashtra Gramin Bank and the cyber police took action and helped Sable recover his money after one and a half months.

According to the details, Sable received a link on his phone on July 11, and when he clicked the link, ₹13,300 were deducted from his Maharashtra Gramin Bank account. He immediately contacted the cyber police and the bank managers Gambhirrao Deshmukh and Abhay Patil. The bank officials immediately froze the accounts of the fraudsters. The amount was transferred to the IDBI Bank in Uttarakhand. Deshmukh and Patil contacted the concerned bank and requested the return of the money. On September 3, the concerned IDBI branch transferred the money back to Sable’s account at Gramin Bank. The cyber police are further investigating the case.

Deshmukh appealed to people to be cautious while conducting online transactions and not to share any confidential information or OTPs with anyone. In case of a fraud incident, customers should immediately contact their concerned bank and freeze the accounts of the fraudsters.

Read Also 36th Pune Festival to be Inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on September 13

Woman, Her Brother Attacked with Knife

A man attacked and injured his daughter-in-law and her brother with a knife at Ranjangaon Shenpunji last Monday. The accused has been identified as Hiralal Jaiswal. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to the police, the victim, Priyanka, was married to Rupesh Jaiswal around one and a half years ago. However, her husband and in-laws frequently tortured her mentally and physically, demanding that she bring money from her parents. Her parents gave the Jaiswal family ₹5 lakh to start a clothing store, but they demanded an additional ₹1 lakh.

Meanwhile, Priyanka returned to her parents' house at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Monday. Her father-in-law, Hiralal Jaiswal, arrived there and started quarrelling with Priyanka. Her mother, Sarika Sanjay Jaiswal, and brother, Yash, tried to reason with Hiralal, but he was in no mood to listen. He then took a knife from his pocket and attacked Priyanka and her brother, Yash, who tried to intervene. Based on a complaint lodged by Sarika Jaiswal, a case has been registered against Hiralal, his wife Aruna, and son Rupesh.