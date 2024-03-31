 Marathwada: NCP Fields Mahadev Jankar From Prabhani
Marathwada: NCP Fields Mahadev Jankar From Prabhani

Jankar heads the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP), which has pockets of influence in the Dhangar (shepherd) community, especially in the Marathwada region. Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency has remained loyal to Shiv Sena. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has renominated sitting MP Sanjay Jadhav from this constituency.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday announced the candidature of Mahadev Jankar, a leader of Mahayuti ally RSP, from Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Talking to reporters, NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare said the Parbhani seat is part of the NCP quota and has been allotted to Jankar. Jankar, who was present at the joint press conference, said he had demanded two constituencies from the BJP-led NDA and got one - Parbhani.

According to Jankar, he had sought three seats from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi but was promised only one (Madha) constituency from the quota of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Jankar had met Sharad Pawar recently and expressed his displeasure over the saffron party declaring its candidate from the Madha Lok Sabha seat without taking him into confidence. Interestingly, he changed his mind and vowed to remain with the ruling Mahayuti alliance after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) met him.

