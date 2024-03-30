Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sharad Pawar’s NCP Files Complaint Against Shinde’s Sena, BJP Over ‘Star Campaigner List’

Sharad Pawar | Twitter

The Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Saturday, alleging gross violations of the Representation of People’s Act and Model Code Of Conduct by the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The NCP in a letter to the ECI stated that Shinde’s Sena and the BJP have published the names of many individuals from other political parties as part of their ‘Star Campaigner List’ which is in direct violation of Section 77 of the Representation of People’s Act.

Besides, the NCP highlighted the Shinde Sena's publication of names of various individuals holding high public office, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, among others.

We have filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India regarding the gross violations by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Bharatiya Janata Party of the Representation of People’s Act and the Model Code of Conduct.



— Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) March 30, 2024

This act, the NCP argues, not only breaches the Representation of People’s Act but also the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits representatives of the party in power at the Centre or State from leveraging their official positions for election campaigning purposes.

NCP urges ECI to take strict action against Shinde's Sena, BJP

Expressing their concern over the sanctity of free and fair elections in the country, the NCP urged the ECI to take stringent actions against the alleged violations committed by the Shiv Sena and the BJP.