Marathwada: More Than 700 Villages Depend On Tankers

Anand Chaini

The number of villages dependent on tankers for water supply in seven districts of Marathwada in Maharashtra has reached 714, including 311 villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Friday. The region has eight districts, and only Hingoli is currently free from the need for tankers, the official added.

"There are also 210 hamlets that are being supplied water through tankers. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 473 tankers are deployed for 311 villages and 48 hamlets. In Jalna, 213 villages and 55 hamlets are dependent on tankers," the official said, quoting a revenue department report.

"In Beed, 140 villages and 105 hamlets rely on 171 tankers. In Parbhani, the figure is one tanker, while it's eight for Latur and three for Nanded. The administration has also acquired 1,487 wells in Marathwada for water supply," he added.