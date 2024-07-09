 Marathwada: 430 Farmer Suicides This Year; Highest In Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde's Beed
Marathwada: 430 Farmer Suicides This Year; Highest In Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde's Beed

The highest number of deaths, at 101, has taken place in Beed district, which is the home turf of state agriculture minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
State agriculture minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. | File Image

A total of 430 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra's traditionally parched Marathwada region in the first six months of 2024, an official said on Monday.

Incidentally, the highest number of deaths, at 101, has taken place in Beed district, which is the home turf of state agriculture minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

"In June alone there were 30 farmer suicides in Beed. Of the 101 who died in Beed, 46 cases qualified for ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh, five cases were disqualified and 50 are under scrutiny," he said.

Marathwada Reports 1,088 Farmer Suicides In 2023, Count Up By 65 From 2022
Of the 430 cases, 256 qualified for ex-gratia, of which 169 were given aid, while 20 were rejected and 154 are under scrutiny, the official informed.

As per data made available by the divisional commissioner's office, the number of farmer suicides was 101 in Beed, 64 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 40 in Jalna, 31 in Parbhani, 17 in Hingoli, 68 in Nanded, 33 in Latur and 76 in Dharashiv.

Fisherfolk Stage 'Jalsamadhi' Protest Against Solar Power Project At Jayakwadi Dam, Seek...
Will seek denotification of area for floating solar project in Jayakwadi dam: Bhagwat Karad

Rajya Sabha member Bhagwat Karad on Monday said he would write to the government to denotify the area required for the floating solar project in Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra.

He expressed optimism regarding the decrease in water evaporation once the project becomes critical.

Karad chaired a meeting to review the ongoing development projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Nathsagar water reservoir at Jayakwadi is a renowned bird sanctuary attracting avian species from across the globe.

Aurangabad: Jayakwadi Dam Water Stock Drops to 5.19% Capacity Amid Heat-Induced Evaporation Loss
When asked if he had written a letter to denotify the bird sanctuary status, the former Union minister said, "I have previously written a letter about this matter. I will now write another letter to the government seeking to denotify the area required for the floating solar panels project. This project will need around 7,500 acres." He claimed the dam water evaporation will be decreased by 33 per cent per year once the floating solar plant is set up. Additionally, it will also generate electricity and provide shade to birds.

A Floating Solar Power Plant is a solar platform which harnesses sunrays falling on water bodies to conserve precious water. It refers to the deployment of photovoltaic panels on the surface of water bodies.

Karad said there are a few obstacles in the expansion of the airstrip at Chikalthana in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"A 280-metre wide river area can be closed through a slab. I will ask the government to acquire around 147 acres of land required for the expansion," he added.

Speaking about the water pipeline scheme, he said the jack well work is going at a slower pace than expected and expressed apprehension that the project may miss the December 2024 guideline.

