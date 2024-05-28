Aurangabad: Jayakwadi Dam Water Stock Drops to 5.19% Capacity Amid Heat-Induced Evaporation Loss | Representational photo

The water stock in Jayakwadi dam in Marathwada region stood at mere 5.19 per cent of its capacity on Monday after recording the evaporation loss of 1.15 MCM (Million Cubic Metre) in a single day due to heat, as per the Maharashtra irrigation department.

Notably, the water storage in the dam, which provides water to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Jalna and industrial zones located in these two districts, stood at 39.42 per cent on May 27, 2023.

"The designated live storage of the project is 2170.93 MCM. The live storage of this project as of Monday stood at 112.71 MCM which is 5.19 per cent of its total storage capacity. The project lost 1.15 MCM of water in the past 24 hours amid heat," the report stated.

1 MCM is equivalent to 35,314,666.7 cubic feet.

It stated there is no water discharge so far for the right and left canals that go into other interior districts of the Marathwada region. The water supply for the hydro power project is also shut as of now, the department said.

Marathwada region is witnessing severe heat and drought-like conditions, forcing several villages to be dependent upon water tankers.

Seven dead in rain-related incidents in Marathwada

Meanwhile, seven persons have died in rain-related incidents as unseasonal showers lashed parts of Marathwada in the last two days, an official said on Monday.

As per a report shared by the divisional commissionerate, unseasonal rains were witnessed in Beed, Dharashiv, and Latur districts in 48 hours.

Crops on 24.3 hectares of land were destroyed, and 53 animals have died in these districts due to rains, the report stated.

Three deaths were reported in Latur, while Beed and Dharashiv saw two casualties each, it said.

More than 700 houses were damaged in the rains over the weekend, the report stated.