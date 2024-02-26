Mahasanskrit Mahotsav In Beed District: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Folk Arts, Local Cuisine, And Traditions; PHOTOS |

Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad emphasised the importance of Mahasanskrit Mahotsav in the Beed district to introduce local folk arts and food culture to the younger generation.

The festival, taking place from February 24 to 28 at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Stadium, features folk art presentations, agricultural exhibitions, self-help group product displays, and gourmet food stalls.

The Mahasankrit Mahotsav is a collaborative effort by the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Rural Development Department, Agriculture Department, and Women Economic Development Corporation.

The grand inauguration took place at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Playground on Saturday, attended by notable figures such as film actor Makarand Anaspure, Padma Shree Awardee Bashir Mamu, and various government officials.

Inaugurating the event, the dignitaries, including Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde and Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur, visited the exhibition hall showcasing products and food items from Women's Self-Help Savings Groups associated with the Agriculture Department.

Need to revive disappearing cultural heritage

Divisional Commissioner Ardad expressed the need to revive disappearing cultural heritage through the Mahasanskrit Mahotsav, promoting folk arts and preserving traditional food cultures. He encouraged more people to attend the festival, indulge in the local food culture, and enjoy the folk arts.

In his address, actor Makarand Anaspure emphasised the importance of showcasing and preserving our culture through Mahasanskrit Mahotsav. He urged citizens to support local products, especially those from women's self-help groups, to boost local businesses.

Beed Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde appealed to farmers and citizens to participate in the Mahasanskrit Mahotsav, where 200 self-help group stalls and agricultural displays are set up. The event aims to provide a platform for local artists, celebrate local talents, and foster community engagement.

The program features performances by local folk artists, including patriotic songs, spreading awareness against female feticide. The festival promises to be a cultural extravaganza, promoting local traditions, arts, and cuisines.