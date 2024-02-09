 Maharashtra's First Air-Conditioned Bus Station To Be Unveiled In Nashik Tomorrow
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Nashik is gearing up for a groundbreaking moment as it prepares to inaugurate Maharashtra's maiden fully air-conditioned bus station, the Mela Bus Station.

Scheduled for February 10, the grand unveiling ceremony will be presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Spanning across 1.73 hectares of land, this state-of-the-art facility boasts a spacious building area of 6033.22 square meters.

MLA Devyani Farande has urged citizens to participate in large numbers at the dedication programme of this state-of-the-art bus station. The unveiling of this fully air-conditioned facility is expected to enhance Nashik's infrastructure and contribute to its overall development.

Featuring 20 platforms, including four equipped with air-conditioning for added comfort, the station is designed to prioritise convenience and accessibility. It offers ample parking in the basement area with a separate entrance for citizens.

Additionally, the station provides separate restrooms for male and female drivers and conductors, along with a dedicated space for mothers to tend to their babies.

Notably, provisions have been made to accommodate officers of the ST Corporation with a separate rest house. The station ensures accessibility for differently-abled individuals through designated entry points and specially designed toilets. It also features essential amenities such as a traffic control room, spacious toilets for both men and women, and a canteen serving refreshments to visitors. A dedicated parcel room has been established for the convenience of citizens, along with a separate police station to ensure security on-site.

