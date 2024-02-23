 Maharashtra: Won't Wear 'Pheta' Till Divisions Among Communities Are Overcome, Says Pankaja Munde
She made these remarks at a religious event in Beed

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde stated on Thursday that she would refrain from wearing the traditional headgear presented during political events and festive occasions until divisions created among people through politics are overcome. She made these remarks at a religious event in Beed.

"I was unaware of caste until I reached Class XII. But now, even children are aware of it. I was asked to wear the 'pheta' (traditional turban) since quota has been given to the Maratha community. However, I choose not to wear it until the divisions created by politics are resolved," stated the BJP national secretary.

"We have even divided great personalities among us. I will wear the pheta when all communities across the state come together in peace," added the former state minister.

