Maharashtra Shocker: Class 12 Girl Brutally Murdered By Classmate Using Koyta In Baramati College; Post-Crime Visuals Surface

Pune: In a shocking incident in Baramati on Monday, a grade 12th student was brutally murdered by his classmate on the campus of Tuljaram Chaturchand College. Both the victim and accused were minor and the police have arrested the suspect, reports say.

The incident took place on Monday morning around 11.30 am after a heated argument between the two classmates. In the rage of anger one of them attacked another by a sharp weapon (koyta) after which the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Police soon reached the spot and arrested the attackers, reports say, adding that one more classmate was involved in the attack.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra. MP from Baramati and NCP (SP) Supriya Sule slammed the government for the crippling law and order in the state amid rising crimes. "A youth was killed in a broad daylight in the Baramati college is shocking and unfortunate. The law order is deteriorating day by day and criminals have are left with no fear," Sule posted on X.

बारामती येथील एका महाविद्यालयात एका तरुणाची दिवसाढवळ्या हत्या झाल्याची घटना अतिशय धक्कादायक आणि दुर्दैवी आहे. राज्यातील कायदा व्यवस्थेचा आलेख दिवसेंदिवस ढासळत चाललेला असून गुन्हेगारांना कसलाही धाक उरलेला नाही. दिवसाढवळ्या कुणीही तलवार, कोयता, गावठी पिस्तुल घेऊन येतो आणि खून करतो… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 30, 2024

She added that, the incidents of people roaming around with a sword, koyta or pistols have increased. The Gundaraj in Maharashtra has because of failure of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking our state years back," the NCP (SP) added.

Further investigation in case is underway.