 Maharashtra Shocker: Class 12 Girl Brutally Murdered By Classmate Using Koyta In Baramati College; Post-Crime Visuals Surface
In a shocking incident in Pune district on Monday, a grade 12th student was brutally murdered by his classmate on the campus of Tuljaram Chaturchand College in Baramati. Both the victim and accused were minors and the police have arrested the suspect.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Class 12 student mudered by classmate in a college in Baramati | X

Pune: In a shocking incident in Baramati on Monday, a grade 12th student was brutally murdered by his classmate on the campus of Tuljaram Chaturchand College. Both the victim and accused were minor and the police have arrested the suspect, reports say.

The incident took place on Monday morning around 11.30 am after a heated argument between the two classmates. In the rage of anger one of them attacked another by a sharp weapon (koyta) after which the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Police soon reached the spot and arrested the attackers, reports say, adding that one more classmate was involved in the attack.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra. MP from Baramati and NCP (SP) Supriya Sule slammed the government for the crippling law and order in the state amid rising crimes. "A youth was killed in a broad daylight in the Baramati college is shocking and unfortunate. The law order is deteriorating day by day and criminals have are left with no fear," Sule posted on X.

She added that, the incidents of people roaming around with a sword, koyta or pistols have increased. The Gundaraj in Maharashtra has because of failure of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking our state years back," the NCP (SP) added.

Further investigation in case is underway.

