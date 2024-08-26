 Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Courts Disgruntled BJP & NCP Legislators In Pune & Satara
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: Sharad Pawar Courts Disgruntled BJP & NCP Legislators In Pune & Satara

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Courts Disgruntled BJP & NCP Legislators In Pune & Satara

A few days ago Samarjit Ghatge, the BJP legislator from Kagal constituency, in Kolhapur, joined the NCP (SP).

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | ANI Photo

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is courting disgruntled BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLAs from Pune and Satara districts hoping to win them over to his side ahead of the assembly election.

The overtures are part of Pawar’s plan to win maximum number of seats in the state election and inflict pain on the ruling Mahayuti.

A few days ago Samarjit Ghatge, the BJP legislator from Kagal constituency, in Kolhapur, joined the NCP (SP).

On Sunday Atul Benke, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA from Junnar, met Pawar in Pune.

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)

NCP (SP) state president, Jayant Patil, met Madan Bhosale, BJP MLA from Wai, Satara, at the latter’s home. These meetings have raised eyebrows in political circles.

Read Also
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic...
article-image

The meeting between Patil and Bhosale lasted an hour. Patil later told journalists, “There is an old friendship between me and Bhosale. I used to meet Bhosale in the past too. We hadn’t met for a long time. That’s why I came to meet him.”

According to sources, Patil invited Bhosale to join his party. Asked about it, the NCP (SP) denied giving any offer to Bhosale.

Benke’s meeting with Pawar was his second in recent days. The MLA erected banners in Junnar constituency to welcome the NCP (SP leader).

Last month Benke had said that Sharad and Ajit Pawar should come together before the assembly election.

Read Also
Video: MVA Leaders Hold Protests After Bombay HC Restrains Maharashtra Bandh Call; Uddhav Thackeray,...
article-image

The sources said Pawar is also in contact with BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, who is keen to contest from Indapur constituency in Pune. Patil, who earlier had a long association with the Congress, is apparently disappointed with the BJP, the sources said.

In the Lok Sabha election, the NCP (SP) contested 10 seats and won eight. In the run-up to the polls, Pawar brought Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil, and Vijay Singh Mohite Patil to his side, with the result that the MVA won Madha and Solapur constituencies.

Pawar also brought Nilesh Lanke from Ajit Pawar group and made him MP from Ahmadnagar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Courts Disgruntled BJP & NCP Legislators In Pune & Satara

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Courts Disgruntled BJP & NCP Legislators In Pune & Satara

Mumbai: Oppn Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Criticises MPCB Chairman’s Unannounced Inspection At...

Mumbai: Oppn Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Criticises MPCB Chairman’s Unannounced Inspection At...

Pune: Police Inspector Injured After Being Attacked With Koyta By Bike-Borne Men In Kothrud; Accused...

Pune: Police Inspector Injured After Being Attacked With Koyta By Bike-Borne Men In Kothrud; Accused...

Traffic Curbs In Pune For Dahi Handi: Here's All You Need To Know

Traffic Curbs In Pune For Dahi Handi: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Police Launch Project To Increase Road Capacity, Prevent Traffic Jams On 32 Major Routes

Pune Police Launch Project To Increase Road Capacity, Prevent Traffic Jams On 32 Major Routes