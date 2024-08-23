 NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic Information' Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic Information' Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic Information' Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Centre on Wednesday accorded Z plus – the highest category of armed VIP security cover – to Pawar, official sources had said. Asked about the security upgrade for him, the 83-year-old politician told the media in Navi Mumbai on Thursday that he wasn’t aware of the reason behind the move.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic Information' Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls | ANI Photo

Mumbai, Aug 23: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Z plus security cover accorded to him could be an arrangement to get “authentic information” about him as Maharashtra assembly polls are around the corner.

The Centre on Wednesday accorded Z plus – the highest category of armed VIP security cover – to Pawar, official sources had said. Asked about the security upgrade for him, the 83-year-old politician told the media in Navi Mumbai on Thursday that he wasn’t aware of the reason behind the move.

“A home ministry official told me that the government has decided to give three persons Z plus security and I was one of them. I asked who the other two were. I was told RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union home minister Amit Shah,” said Pawar.

“Maybe since elections are approaching, this can be an arrangement to get authentic information (about me),” he quipped. A team of 55 armed personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been earmarked as part of Pawar’s Z plus security cover. A threat assessment review by central agencies had recommended a strong security cover for Pawar, official sources had said earlier.

FPJ Shorts
'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties
'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties
Powermech Projects Shares Shot Up Over 16% On NSE After Declaring 1:1 Bonus
Powermech Projects Shares Shot Up Over 16% On NSE After Declaring 1:1 Bonus
Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him From Being Chapri' (VIDEO)
Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him From Being Chapri' (VIDEO)
HPBOSE Class 10 2024 Compartment Results Declared; Check Details Here
HPBOSE Class 10 2024 Compartment Results Declared; Check Details Here

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X. Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) is a part of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, that performed impressively in the held Lok Sabha polls winning 30 of the 48 seats in the state.

Read Also
Sharad Pawar To Be Accorded Z Plus Security, Confirms Centre After Threat Assessment By Agencies
article-image

The ruling Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar had to contend with only 17 seats. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in October-November.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic...

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Suggests Z Plus Security Could Be Strategy For Gathering ‘Authentic...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 1.4 Km Narmada River Bridge Construction Close To Completion;...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 1.4 Km Narmada River Bridge Construction Close To Completion;...

Mumbai Dating Scam: Andheri's Godfather Club Under Police Scanner After Men Forced To Pay...

Mumbai Dating Scam: Andheri's Godfather Club Under Police Scanner After Men Forced To Pay...

World Vada Pav Day 2024: Mumbaikars Take Selfies While Savouring Their Favorite Street Food At CSMT,...

World Vada Pav Day 2024: Mumbaikars Take Selfies While Savouring Their Favorite Street Food At CSMT,...

Mumbai: Big Water Pipe Burst In Powai Leads To Thousands Of Litres Of Water Wastage; Supply To Be...

Mumbai: Big Water Pipe Burst In Powai Leads To Thousands Of Litres Of Water Wastage; Supply To Be...