 Video: MVA Holds Peaceful Protest After Bombay HC Dismisses Maharashtra Bandh Plea; Sharad Pawar Demonstrates In Pune
Prathamesh Kharade Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Sharad Pawar protests in Pune on Saturday | X

Mumbai: The entire state of Maharashtra was shaken by the incident of sexual assault on two schoolgirls in Badlapur. The incident sparked widespread outrage, leading to protests and demonstrations across the state. In response, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called for a Maharashtra Bandh as a form of protest.

However, the Bombay High Court declared the bandh illegal and ordered legal action against those involved. Following the court's decision, the opposition withdrew the bandh. Instead, the MVA planned peaceful protests across the state on Saturday.

Peaceful Protests By MVA Allies In State

As a mark of protest against the Badlapur incident, MVA leaders are holding peaceful demonstrations across Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Thackeray faction, will lead a protest near the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar today.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar, along with MP Supriya Sule, is participating in a silent protest in Pune. The Congress party will also participate by holding protests with black flags and armbands in various locations throughout the state, State Congress President Nana Patole will also paticipate.

This is the first time that leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will coming together for a joint protest, drawing widespread attention from the public and media.

Preparations For Protest In Mumbai

In Mumbai, the Thackeray faction plans to stage a protest in the Shiv Sena Bhavan area, with Uddhav Thackeray himself participating. He will wear a black ribbon as a symbol of protest against the incident and the government's handling of it. A black stage has been set up in the Shiv Sena Bhavan area for the occasion, and large banners have been displayed outside the Bhavan to express their dissent.

